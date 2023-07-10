Are you looking for a fun, free youth outdoor recreation experience? Go to Pettibone Park, 700 N Pettibone Drive, La Crosse, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, July 15, for the annual Youth Outdoor Fest.

The fest is hosted by the La Crosse Parks, Recreation & Forestry Department, U.S. Fish & Wildlife, Friends of the Upper Mississippi, Genoa National Fish Hatchery, and Fox 25/48.

Attendees get to try their hand at various recreational booths including kayaking, canoeing, archery, geocaching, fishing with fly rods, identifying fur, and many more -- all for free.

Exhibitors will attend from federal, state, and local agencies. For more information visit www.facebook.com/YouthOutdoorFest/ or call Hunter Elsen at 608-789-7304.