The girl told police she made it clear to the man that she was only 15. She also said the suspect provided her with marijuana.
Sheriff's deputies seize $125,000 worth of pot and psilocybin mushrooms from pair of Sparta residences
Monroe County authorities have arrested an 18-year-old Sparta man after reportedly seizing more than $125,000 worth of illegal drugs at two Sp…
A 36-year-old La Crosse man faces a felony charge after he allegedly struck a man in the face with a bottle during the early morning hours of Jan. 1.
A 33-year-old La Crosse man is being held in the La Crosse County Jail after police reportedly found drugs in his possession during a March 6 …
A March 2 traffic crash in La Crosse has led to drug charges against a 29-year-old La Crosse woman.