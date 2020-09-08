 Skip to main content
14 new COVID-19 cases in La Crosse County
La Crosse County recorded 14 new confirmed COVID-19 cases with a 29.17% positivity rate Tuesday, according to data from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

While Tuesday was the third straight day with fewer than 15 cases, only 48 new tests were reported.

The county has averaged 21.29 new cases per day during the past seven days, and total confirmed cases are up to 1,351, which jumps to 1,401 when including probable cases.

The seven- and 14-day positivity rates again rose after dropping during the weekend. The seven-day rate is at 15.83%, up from 13.84% a week ago. The 14-day rate is at 14.79%, up from 11.34% a week ago.

Total positivity increased to 5.83%, and total deaths remained at two.

