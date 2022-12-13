Just In
15 charts that track Midwest inflation and consumer prices
A 42-year-old La Crosse woman faces multiple charges after she allegedly stole a vehicle and struck a pair of squad cars while fleeing police.
A 26-year-old La Crosse woman has been accused of criminal sexual contact with three teenagers at a residence in La Crosse.
A 20-year-old Sparta man is accused of firing shots from a vehicle Oct. 30 while antagonizing unsheltered residents staying at Houska Park.
The following divorces were granted in La Crosse County:
A 57-year-old La Crosse woman is accused of making a bomb threat that triggered an evacuation of a La Crosse medical facility Nov. 16.
A 38-year-old La Crosse man faces a maximum of 91 years in prison after La Crosse police responded to complaints about a drug house on the cit…
A residential structure east of Holmen sustained serious damage after a Saturday fire.
The following applied for marriage licenses in La Crosse County:
For Miranda and Anthony Schmidt, one simple way they could show their appreciation for the staff in the NICU at Gundersen Health System was to…
Sauk County Circuit Court Judge Patricia Barrett has ordered an arrest warrant for a man accused of raping a Baraboo resident before stealing …