18-year-old Jaynes wins Democratic primary for 96th Assembly District seat

Josefine Jaynes, an 18-year-old from Readstown, has declared victory in the Democratic primary race for 96th Assembly.

Jaynes captured 3,127 votes in the district, and beat-out farmer and Cashton native, Tucker Gretebeck, who received 2,494 votes. She will now go on to compete against incumbent Loren Oldenburg, R-Viroqua.

The young candidate said she has always had a passion for public service and recently worked on the Paul Buhr campaign in 2018.

If elected, Jaynes said her top priorities are getting a handle on the coronavirus pandemic, school funding, broadband, housing and roads.

Jaynes and Oldenburg will be on the ballot on Nov. 3.

