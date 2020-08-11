You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
18-year-old Jaynes wins Democratic primary for 96th Assembly District seat
0 comments
alert

18-year-old Jaynes wins Democratic primary for 96th Assembly District seat

From the Election Day in the Coulee Region: Aug. 11 Primary Results series
{{featured_button_text}}

Josefine Jaynes, an 18-year-old from Readstown, has declared victory in the Democratic primary race for 96th Assembly.

Josefine Jaynes

Jaynes

Jaynes captured 3,127 votes in the district, and beat-out farmer and Cashton native, Tucker Gretebeck, who received 2,494 votes. She will now go on to compete against incumbent Loren Oldenburg, R-Viroqua.

FILE -- Tucker Gretebeck mug

Tucker Gretebeck
FILE -- Loren Oldenburg mug

Oldenburg

The young candidate said she has always had a passion for public service and recently worked on the Paul Buhr campaign in 2018.

If elected, Jaynes said her top priorities are getting a handle on the coronavirus pandemic, school funding, broadband, housing and roads.

Jaynes and Oldenburg will be on the ballot on Nov. 3.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WisEye Morning Minute: Milwaukee County Exec. Crowley Vision Address

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News