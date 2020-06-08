1920 fire damages Hogan School and photos of 17 other big blazes in the La Crosse area

This view shows the original Hogan School, gutted by fire 100 years ago.
By the turn of the 20th century, the population increase in La Crosse necessitated the construction of a school at the corner of East Avenue South and Market Street, what was then the far eastern part of the city.
It was a Romanesque-style building designed by Hugo Schick in 1899, and the land was donated by James J. Hogan, wholesale grocery merchant, as a gift to the city. On June 9, 1920, the school building was struck by lightning and burned down. Firefighters responded, but water pressure was so weak at these ends of the water mains that their spray could only reach the second floor.
The fire raged, leaving the building a roofless shell. A replacement school was built on the same location designed by Otto Merman and today serves as the La Crosse School District’s administrative center.
Anyone with more information about this photo or wishing to donate photos of the Coulee Region may contact the La Crosse Public Library Archives at 608-789-7136 or via email at archives.lacrosselibrary.org.
