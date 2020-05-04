1930s May Day celebration at Hamilton Elementary and 51 other historical photos from La Crosse area schools

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

This photo from a 1930s May Day observance shows Hamilton Elementary School students preparing to take part in a maypole dance on the school playground — on the northwest corner of Eighth and Adams streets.

At the base of the maypole is a portable wind-up phonograph to provide music for the dancers. Maypole dances were popular at La Crosse schools during the early 1900s, but the practice became less common beginning in the 1940s.

Anyone with more information about this photo or wishing to donate photos of the Coulee Region may contact the La Crosse Public Library Archives at 608-789-7136 or via email at archives.lacrosselibrary.org.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0