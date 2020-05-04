1930s May Day celebration at Hamilton Elementary and 51 other historical photos from La Crosse area schools
0 comments
top story
THE WAY IT WAS

1930s May Day celebration at Hamilton Elementary and 51 other historical photos from La Crosse area schools

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
1930s May Day

An observance of May Day by Hamilton students in the 1930s.

 Kylie Mullen

This photo from a 1930s May Day observance shows Hamilton Elementary School students preparing to take part in a maypole dance on the school playground — on the northwest corner of Eighth and Adams streets.

At the base of the maypole is a portable wind-up phonograph to provide music for the dancers. Maypole dances were popular at La Crosse schools during the early 1900s, but the practice became less common beginning in the 1940s.

Anyone with more information about this photo or wishing to donate photos of the Coulee Region may contact the La Crosse Public Library Archives at 608-789-7136 or via email at archives.lacrosselibrary.org.

+51 1969-2019: A year-by-year look inside La Crosse area schools
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News