2 Lenten organ concerts to be presented in La Crosse

Two Lenten organ concerts will be presented by Riverland Chapter, American Guild of Organists.

At 3 p.m. Sunday, March 20, Thomas Haag will play at First Congregational Church, 2503 Main St., La Crosse. He will play works by J. S. Bach, William Albright and Charles-Marie Widor.

Haag is organist at St. John’s United Church of Christ in La Crosse and has earned his Master’s in Organ Performance from UW-Madison.

At 3 p.m. Sunday, March 27, William Pugh and Lloyd Harter will play, also at First Congregational Church, La Crosse. Pugh will play works by Johannes Brahms, Marcel Dupre, Eugene Gigout and others. Harter will play works by Max Reger, Georg Bohm and John Behnke, and his own composition on the hymn tune “Redemption.”

The program ends with a composition for two organs by Padre Antonio Soler, using the large Wicks-Hendrickson organ and also the small continuo organ built by Wissinger.

