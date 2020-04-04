2 more cases of COVID-19 reported in La Crosse County, college students urged to take pandemic seriously

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Two more lab confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported Saturday in La Crosse County, bringing the running total to 22.

Meanwhile, a second death from COVID-19 has been reported in Winona, Minn., and the first COVID-19 death was reported Saturday in Buffalo County, Wis. Two new cases also were reported in Monroe County.

The latest cases in La Crosse County are attributed to a male in his 20s with recent travel history, and a male in his 60s. Neither is being hospitalized due to their symptoms.

Currently, of those who contracted the virus 14 are considered recovered, and both individuals who required hospitalization have returned home.

"We will continue to remind our community that there is community spread in La Crosse County and these numbers do not tell the entire story," La Crosse County Health Department officials said Saturday in a Facebook post. "Please continue to stay home and practice social distancing."

The Health Department also posted a special advisory to local college students, reminding them they are not impervious to the virus and must be part of the effort to reduce spread.