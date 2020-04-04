2 more cases of COVID-19 reported in La Crosse County, college students urged to take pandemic seriously

Two more lab confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported Saturday in La Crosse County, bringing the running total to 22.
Meanwhile, a second death from COVID-19 has been reported in Winona, Minn., and the first COVID-19 death was reported Saturday in Buffalo County, Wis. Two new cases also were reported in Monroe County.
The latest cases in La Crosse County are attributed to a male in his 20s with recent travel history, and a male in his 60s. Neither is being hospitalized due to their symptoms.
Currently, of those who contracted the virus 14 are considered recovered, and both individuals who required hospitalization have returned home.
"We will continue to remind our community that there is community spread in La Crosse County and these numbers do not tell the entire story," La Crosse County Health Department officials said Saturday in a Facebook post. "Please continue to stay home and practice social distancing."
The Health Department also posted a special advisory to local college students, reminding them they are not impervious to the virus and must be part of the effort to reduce spread.
The post reminds college students to take COVID-19 seriously, practice social distancing and refrain from any non-essential excursions, including leaving their residence to visit family or friends.
The Health Department also acknowledged the frustrations and sadness that can come with Safe at Home precautions, encouraging students to practice self compassion and patience.
Two new cases were reported Saturday in Monroe County:
- One is a man in his 70s with mild to moderate symptoms
- Another is a man in his 80s with mild symptoms
That makes a total of seven confirmed cases in Monroe County. One of those is reported to be recovered.
Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.
