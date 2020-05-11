La Crosse County Health Department reported two new lab-confirmed coronavirus cases Monday.
County health officials didn't release additional information about either case.
The county has recorded 35 COVID-19 cases, 28 of which are considered recovered. There has been one coronavirus-related hospitalization. There have been no COVID-19 deaths reported of La Crosse County residents.
There have been 2,796 negative tests completed in La Crosse County.
Statewide, there have been 10,418 positive tests, 108,033 negative tests, 1,846 hospitalizations and 409 deaths.
COVID-19 cases by county
Tracker: See COVID-19 confirmed cases by state
Coronavirus spread by state
COVID-19 testing, ranked state by state
Coronavirus spreads across the United States
US jobless claims map
Racial breakdown of COVID-19 cases
Small business relief: Who got loans?
Coronavirus spreads around the world
COVID-19: Steps for reopening states
Social distancing in 4 easy steps
Step by step: Make your own face mask
Remote work: Your ultimate guide for managers and employees
24 best tools and apps for remote working
What to watch next? Here's your ultimate Netflix binge selector
In this Series
The pandemic hits home: Keep up with the latest La Crosse area news on COVID-19
-
Updated
Retailers allowed to reopen with no more than 5 customers at a time under new order
-
2 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in La Crosse County
-
- 76 updates
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.