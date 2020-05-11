2 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in La Crosse County
La Crosse County Health Department reported two new lab-confirmed coronavirus cases Monday.

County health officials didn't release additional information about either case.

The county has recorded 35 COVID-19 cases, 28 of which are considered recovered. There has been one coronavirus-related hospitalization. There have been no COVID-19 deaths reported of La Crosse County residents.

There have been 2,796 negative tests completed in La Crosse County.

Statewide, there have been 10,418 positive tests, 108,033 negative tests, 1,846 hospitalizations and 409 deaths.

