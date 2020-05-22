2 teen boaters injured after head-on collision in Mississippi River

LANSING, Iowa — Two people were injured Wednesday after a head-on collision between two personal watercrafts in the main channel of the Mississippi River, just north of Lansing.
About 4:40 p.m., the operators of the boats, Tyler Wild, 17, of New Albin, and Clayton Little, 17, of Lansing, collided head-on, according to officials with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. Little’s boat went up over the top of Wild’s, hitting Wild in the head and knocking him unconscious.
Wild was face down in the water until Little was able to assist him into a nearby boat, according to the DNR. Wild was taken to shore where he was provided immediate medical attention. He was later transported to Gundersen Health System in La Crosse, where he is recovering from his injuries.
Little was treated on the scene and released.
Both were wearing life jackets.
The crash remains under investigation.
