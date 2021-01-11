2 Viterbo administrators take on new roles

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

As Vice President for Academic Affairs, Cook will be Viterbo’s chief academic officer and her duties will include overseeing instruction and leadership of the deans, directors, the registrar’s office, academic advising, and instructional technology.

Cook began at Viterbo University in 2001 as an assistant professor of business. She has steadily advanced up the academic ranks, serving as assistant dean of the College of Business and Leadership from 2009–15, Assistant Vice President of Academic Affairs from 2016–17, dean of the College of Education, Engineering, Letters, and Sciences from 2017–present, and as the interim associate provost this year. She was also promoted to associate professor in 2008 and full professor in 2017.

Cook earned Bachelor of Science degrees in mathematics and computer science from the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse, a Master of Business Administration from the University of Baltimore, and a PhD in Organization and Management from Capella University in Minneapolis. She has served as an organizational development and strategy consultant to many regional for-profit and non-profit organizations.