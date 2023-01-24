 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 winning Badger 5 jackpot tickets sold Monday in Westby and Madison

MADISON -- A $331,000 Badger 5 jackpot was hit for the Monday, January 23, drawing with two winning tickets sold at Go2Stop Inc, 3401 Milwaukee St. in Madison and Hansen's IGA, 419 N. Main St., in Westby.

The winning numbers are 3-5-10-13-24. Each winning ticket is worth $165,500.

Hansen's IGA Manager, Nicole Hanson, said, "I was shocked when I came in this morning and saw we sold the winning ticket. It was jaw-dropping."

Go2Stop employee Lori Williams said, "Everyone here is excited. We've been spreading the word all morning to our customers and telling people to check their tickets."

The $331,000 Badger 5 jackpot is the sixth largest in the game's history dating back to 2003. The largest jackpot for the Wisconsin-only lotto game came in April 2020 when Coopers 10-39 BP sold a $411,000 winning ticket in Stevens Point.

The all-time top 6 Badger 5 jackpots are:

1. $411,000 April 30, 2020

2. $389,000 May 13, 2013

3. $342,000 September 10, 2010

4. $340,000 September 25, 2015

5. $339,000 June 20, 2006

6. $331,000 January 23, 2023

Wisconsin Lottery retailers who sell winning tickets over $599 receive a 2% Retailer Performance Winning Ticket Incentive, up to $100,000.

Monday's Badger 5 winners have 180 days to claim their prizes from the official draw date. Tickets can be claimed at the Lottery offices in either Madison or Milwaukee. The winner should call ahead (608-261-4916) to make an appointment so the Lottery can provide enough time to process the claim.

The Badger 5 lotto game is drawn daily after 9 p.m. The odds of winning the Badger 5 jackpot are 1 in 169,911. Tickets must be purchased before 9 p.m. to be included in that day's drawing.

