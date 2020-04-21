2020 Big Blue Dragon Boat fundraiser cancelled as COVID-19 precaution

The loss of 2020 funds — registrants will be issued a refund, and sponsors may either mark their payment as a donation or receive a refund — will be a detriment to both the Center for Breast Care and the Boys & Girls Club. After costs, the Big Blue Dragon Boat Festival nets between $20,000 to $40,000 annually.

"It's disappointing, and we're going to have to adjust accordingly and hopefully bounce back in 2021," Odegaard said.

In addition to the financial impact, the absence of a 2020 event will prove disappointing to the up to 50 teams, many comprised of breast cancer survivors, who participate in the 300 meter dragon boat race each year. The festival attracts paddlers and spectators from across country, and includes a service dedicated to survivors. Given that a large number of the event's attendees have been diagnosed with or are recovered from cancer, they are considered susceptible to have more severe cases of COVID-19, and paddling in close quarters on a dragon boat adds the extra risk factor of close proximity.

"We're not willing to put our community in any situation that may put them at risk," says Odegaard.