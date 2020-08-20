2020 Oktoberfest buttons are on sale

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

If you’re an Oktoberfest fan or collector, you can get 2020 buttons or apparel even though this year’s fest has been canceled because of the coronavirus.

Half of the proceeds will be given to local nonprofit organizations.

You can buy 2020 Oktoberfest buttons, crew-neck sweatshirts, hoodie sweatshirts, long-sleeve shirts, T-shirts and face/neck gaiters online for pre-order at oktoberfestusa.com.

Orders are made custom and must be received no later than Sept. 6. These items will be shipped to customers or available for local pick-up the week of Sept. 21 at the Monogram Company during business hours located at 515 Division St., La Crosse.

Customers will be contacted when their orders are ready for pick-up.

The Oktoberfest office and grounds remain closed until further notice. Email office@oktoberfestusa.com with questions.

