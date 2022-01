2022 early catch, release trout season now open at Fort McCoy

Wisconsin’s 2022 early catch-and-release trout season, which includes Fort McCoy streams and tributaries, opened Jan. 5 and continues until 11:59 p.m. May 6.

Only artificial lures may be used during the early catch-and-release trout season, and all fish caught must be released immediately, said Fort McCoy Fisheries Biologist John Noble with the Directorate of Public Works Environmental Division Natural Resources Branch. The appropriate Fort McCoy permit, Wisconsin fishing license, and trout stamp are required.

Access to Fort McCoy’s trout streams and tributaries is fairly easy.

“There are many great trout fishing opportunities available within close proximity of several major roadways at Fort McCoy,” Noble said. “Also, anglers should try to fish when water warms up midday. They should also fish with smaller baits and watch for feeding trout activity.

Fishing licenses and permits for 2021 are valid through March 31. A 2022 Wisconsin fishing license, trout stamp, and related Fort McCoy permit will be required starting April 1.

The 2022 licenses can be purchased from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (WDNR) online at https://gowild.wi.gov. All prospective anglers have to do is create an account at the Go Wild site, select the licenses they need, pay for the licenses, and print them, all online.

Fort McCoy fishing permits are only available through the iSportsman automated permit issuance system at https:\\ftmccoy.isportsman.net. People without direct access to the internet can also utilize the Hunter Information Point (HIP) self-serve kiosk or stop into building 2168 to receive assistance from the Permit Sales Office to purchase their permits from the iSportman system. The HIP is located along State Highway 21 at the intersection of South J Street and State Highway 21 and is open year round. A credit card will be required to purchase a permit from the HIP.

Anglers are also reminded to read the updated Fort McCoy fishing regulation that is on the Fort McCoy iSportsman web site, https://ftmccoy.isportsman.net, and to check the gameline for closed areas prior to fishing. The gameline can be accessed on the iSportsman website, at the HIP, or via phone at 866-277-1597.

Also, through a number of resources available online, following are some tips on how to properly catch and release trout:

• When catching and releasing a trout, face the fish upstream in gentle flowing water, preferably in the stream water near the shore and not in fast current.

• When releasing the fish, don’t let the fish go until it gives strong tail-swimming movements and swims firmly out of your gentle grip.

• Handle trout gently, keeping it in the water as much as possible. Unhooking the trout without lifting it from the water is best.

• Remove hooks with needle-nosed pliers or forceps. Using barbless hooks makes releasing trout much easier.

• If a trout is hooked deeply, cut the line and release the fish. The hook eventually will dissolve, leaving the trout unharmed.

More information about inland trout fishing is available online at the WDNR website at https://dnr.wi.gov/topic/fishing/trout. The WDNR also states Wisconsin boasts more than 13,000 miles of trout streams with more than 5,000 classified as high quality, class I trout streams.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0