2022 Excellence in Education student: Carson Sedivy

Carson Sedivy: Chippewa Falls Senior High School

Parents: Jordan & Joelle Sedivy

Educator: Bridget Ericksen

Elementary School Teacher formerly Christ Lutheran School now with McDonell Area Catholic Schools

Carson’s comments about Mrs. Ericksen: "I selected Mrs. Ericksen because I felt that she pushed me to do my best not only in school but also in life," Sedivy said. "She has helped me realize that I could improve and do better and that I was never stuck where I was academically. Her teaching has helped me to be successful throughout high school and I am super grateful to have had her as a teacher."

Mrs. Ericksen’s comments about Carson: "I had the privilege of having Carson in my class for three years," Ericksen said. "Her enthusiasm for learning and dedication to her work made her a model student. Carson has always been a trustworthy, God-loving, and reliable friend who supports others in and out of the classroom. I continue to be impressed and inspired by her fortitude in the classroom, in the equestrian ring and in her life."

Future Plans: Carson plans to continue her education at Chippewa Valley Technical College for her generals. Then she plans to transfer to the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire to major in biochemistry and molecular biology. Her career goals include being a medical technologist.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0