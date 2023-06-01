Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

The City of La Crosse Parks, Recreation & Forestry Department is opening of Erickson Pool, North Side Community Pool, and Veterans Memorial Pool starting Saturday, June 3.

More information on admission, memberships, pool rentals, and hours can be found on our website.

For the most up to date pool hours, call our hotlines:

Erickson Pool Hotline: 608.791.8918

Veterans Memorial Pool Hotline: 608.791.8919

North Side Community Pool Hotline: 608.791.8956

Pool hours subject to change based on weather and attendance. For any questions regarding hours of operation or closures, contact Nikki Hansen at hansenn@cityoflacrosse.org or 608-789-4914.