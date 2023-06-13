Oktoberfest USA and Great River Harley-Davidson are partnering to help fund local scholarships.

For the first time, a limited edition 2023 Oktoberfest Harley-Davidson T-shirt is available for purchase. A portion of the proceeds from the sales will benefit the Gemütlichkeit Foundation, the charitable arm of Oktoberfest USA. The Foundation currently awards $10,000 in scholarships each year, including nine $1000 scholarships to area high schools as well as a $1000 scholarship to the yearly winner of the Miss La Crosse Oktoberfest Scholarship Program.

To purchase T-Shirt, go to https://dca338.myshopify.com/products/oktoberfest-tee-shirt or stop by the Great River Harley-Davidson shop in Onalaska, 1116 Oak Forest Dr Onalaska, during the hours of Tuesday-Friday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.m and Saturday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For tickets to Oktoberfest USA, go to www.oktoberfestusa.com/

For information about Gemütlichkeit Foundation go to www.festfoundation.com/

For additional information, contact Hannah Amundson at hannah@oktoberfestusa.com