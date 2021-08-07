21-year-old man dies in Houston County crash Saturday

A 21-year-old died Saturday during a two-vehicle crash in Union Township in Houston County, between Caledonia and Hokah, according to Minnesota State Patrol.

At approximately 6:32 a.m., a 2014 Ford Escape, driven by Jacob Quentin Schiffner, 21, of Prior Lake, Minn., was heading southbound on Highway 44 at Indian Springs Road, State Patrol reported.

The Ford collided with a semi truck -- a 2007 International Tractor -- that was traveling northbound on Highway 44.

The semi truck was driven by Aaron James Souhrada, 59, of Lime Springs, Iowa, who experienced non-life threatening injuries. He was not treated at a health care facility.

There were no passengers in either vehicle.

Both individuals involved were wearing seatbelts.

It is unknown if Schniffer had consumed alcohol that influenced the crash, according to the State Patrol report, but it has been determined that Souhrada had not consumed any influencing the crash.

The airbags were deployed in the Ford, but not in the semi truck.

The road conditions were considered wet at the time.