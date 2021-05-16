 Skip to main content
22 high school seniors to receive scholarships in Tribune Extra Effort ceremony
22 high school seniors to receive scholarships in Tribune Extra Effort ceremony

Twenty-two area seniors nominated by their high schools will receive scholarships in the 25th annual ceremony of the La Crosse Tribune’s Extra Effort Awards.

The ceremony will be virtual again this year, but it can be viewed in its entirety starting at 7 p.m. Thursday at lacrossetribune.com.

Ten individuals, organizations and colleges have stepped up again to provide the scholarships in a program that has honored high school seniors who have overcome obstacles or provided exemplary service to the community.

Read about the students in stories published in the Tribune now in an Extra Effort collection at lacrossetribune.com. And look for the video presentation that will debut Thursday evening and can be viewed anytime later online.

COLLECTION: Meet the Extra Effort students in the program's 25th year

This is the 25th year of the Tribune's Extra Effort program, and you'll meet the honored students through profile stories each Sunday and Wednesday over the next few months. Congratulations to the students nominated by schools throughout the region.

Extra Effort: Albert Romero of Onalaska overcame obstacles with persistence
Extra Effort: Albert Romero of Onalaska overcame obstacles with persistence

  • Pat McKnight Special correspondent
Onalaska High School senior Albert Romero thinks his life might be like a motion picture.

Extra Effort: Black River Falls High School senior won’t back down
Extra Effort: Black River Falls High School senior won’t back down

  • Ryan Stotts For the La Crosse Tribune
If there’s one thing everyone will tell you about Adelina Martinez, it’s that she just won’t give up.

Extra Effort: Hard work pays off for Holmen senior from Ethiopia
Extra Effort: Hard work pays off for Holmen senior from Ethiopia

  • Pat McKnight Special correspondent
Throughout her childhood, Hope Steinhoff longed for personal attention but because of her living situations, it was generally lacking. The Hol…

Extra Effort: West Salem High School senior a model of perseverance
Extra Effort: West Salem High School senior a model of perseverance

  • Ryan Stotts For the Tribune
WEST SALEM – Anabel Cruz Cruz believes if you keep trying you can accomplish anything.

Extra Effort: Whitehall senior enjoys helping others
Extra Effort: Whitehall senior enjoys helping others

  • Eric Lee
Bethany Pope likes to help people — whether that’s family, friends or someone she’s just met.

Extra Effort: Logan senior shows tenacity despite a life of tumult
Extra Effort: Logan senior shows tenacity despite a life of tumult

  • Emily Pyrek
  • Updated
Stability has been a rarity in Dakota Gruen’s life, with many of his 18 years spent rotating between households as his mother left and returne…

Extra Effort: Arcadia High School senior pays it forward
Extra Effort: Arcadia High School senior pays it forward

  • Ryan Stotts For the Tribune
ARCADIA — Emanuel Cruz learned early the value of money, and, more importantly, the value of paying it forward.

Extra Effort: Layo Mendoza meets challenges though art and music
Extra Effort: Layo Mendoza meets challenges though art and music

  • Pat McKnight Special correspondent
Discovering your identity during the adolescent years can be daunting for many students; it can be particularly daunting for youth who determi…

Extra Effort: La Crescent senior determined to break cycle of poverty
Extra Effort: La Crescent senior determined to break cycle of poverty

  • Ryan Stotts For the Tribune
LA CRESCENT — Arlo Darling may come across as quiet, even at times shy, but inside him is a driving force to succeed.

Extra Effort: G-E-T senior shows 'fierce courage' in sports and academics
Extra Effort: G-E-T senior shows 'fierce courage' in sports and academics

  • Pat McKnight Special correspondent
Ryan Vetsch doesn’t let his physical limitations keep him from reaching his full potential. The Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau senior has struggled …

Extra Effort: Academic comeback puts Sparta student on path to her dreams
Extra Effort: Academic comeback puts Sparta student on path to her dreams

  • Steve Rundio
Maeghan Wikkerink aspires to be a writer — “making good money while writing novels,” she says.

Extra Effort: Bangor senior meets challenges at home, school
Extra Effort: Bangor senior meets challenges at home, school

  • Pat McKnight Special correspondent
Bangor High School senior Austin Bass has earned the admiration of the school’s teaching staff for his resilience and tenacity to manage home …

Extra Effort: La Farge senior uses art, optimism to get through loss and illness

  • Olivia Herken
"She's a very expressive girl and she doesn't care what others think. She'll stand up for herself and just do what she wants because she enjoys it," a teacher said.

Extra Effort: De Soto senior overcomes medical emergency to excel at school
Extra Effort: De Soto senior overcomes medical emergency to excel at school

  • Pat McKnight Special correspondent
Last January, a medical emergency turned Vincent Buchner’s world turned upside. Despite the challenges the intestinal disorder posed, Buchner …

Extra Effort: Viroqua senior overcomes learning disability
Extra Effort: Viroqua senior overcomes learning disability

  • Pat McKnight Special correspondent
Despite her learning disability and family challenges, Chloe Ray isn’t afraid to chart an exceptional career path: The Viroqua High School sen…

Extra Effort: Westby senior likes to get creative
Extra Effort: Westby senior likes to get creative

  • Eric Lee
Dale Sedlmayr has a shelf full of clay masks he is in the process of making.

Extra Effort: Kole Vang a model of quiet persistence
Extra Effort: Kole Vang a model of quiet persistence

  • Ryan Stotts For the Tribune
He might not say much, but when the La Crosse Tribune Extra Effort nominee Kole Vang does speak, it’s to ask thoughtful questions which show h…

WATCH NOW: Extra Effort: Onalaska Luther teen triumphs over twin challenges
WATCH NOW: Extra Effort: Onalaska Luther teen triumphs over twin challenges

  • Steve Rundio
On the same day that Sarah Kirsch learned she had a serious medical condition, her parents finalized their divorce.

Extra Effort: Mado Shako hits her stride at Kee High after challenging acclimation to American culture, language barrier
Extra Effort: Mado Shako hits her stride at Kee High after challenging acclimation to American culture, language barrier

  • Emily Pyrek
When Mado Shako arrived in Iowa at age 13, the culture shock was intense, and the language barrier left her feeling lost.

Extra Effort: Aquinas senior has kept infectious spirit after traumatic brain injury
Extra Effort: Aquinas senior has kept infectious spirit after traumatic brain injury

  • Olivia Herken
When Emily Reid reflects on her life so far, she doesn’t like to dwell on the things that have gone wrong.

Extra Effort: Cashton student driven to succeed, plans to attend Viterbo
Extra Effort: Cashton student driven to succeed, plans to attend Viterbo

  • Ryan Stotts For the Tribune
  • Updated
CASHTON – Kadin Ahler has what you’d call a winning smile.

Extra Effort: Central senior has a generous spirit
Extra Effort: Central senior has a generous spirit

  • Eric Lee
"I get told a lot that I'm always the happy person, always have a smile on my face," Central senior Aaliyah Bowman said.

Flash Sale: Editor's special rate for digital subscriptions
Flash Sale: Editor's special rate for digital subscriptions

More videos, more photo galleries with our stories, and full access to our website and daily e-edition come with a digital subscription to the…

From Tribune files: 2019-20 Extra Effort Award winners
From Tribune files: 2019-20 Extra Effort Award winners

The La Crosse Tribune Extra Effort Awards honor seniors in our area who have been chosen by their high schools for their perseverance and dedi…

From Tribune files: 2018-19 Extra Effort Award winners
From Tribune files: 2018-19 Extra Effort Award winners

The La Crosse Tribune Extra Effort Awards honor seniors in our area who have been chosen by their high schools for their perseverance and dedi…

From Tribune files: 2017-18 Extra Effort Award winners
From Tribune files: 2017-18 Extra Effort Award winners

The La Crosse Tribune Extra Effort Awards honor seniors in our area who have been chosen by their high schools for their perseverance and dedi…

From Tribune files: 2016-17 Extra Effort Award winners
From Tribune files: 2016-17 Extra Effort Award winners

The La Crosse Tribune Extra Effort Awards honor seniors in our area who have been chosen by their high schools for their perseverance and dedi…

