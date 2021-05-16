22 high school seniors to receive scholarships in Tribune Extra Effort ceremony

Twenty-two area seniors nominated by their high schools will receive scholarships in the 25th annual ceremony of the La Crosse Tribune’s Extra Effort Awards.

The ceremony will be virtual again this year, but it can be viewed in its entirety starting at 7 p.m. Thursday at lacrossetribune.com.

Ten individuals, organizations and colleges have stepped up again to provide the scholarships in a program that has honored high school seniors who have overcome obstacles or provided exemplary service to the community.

Read about the students in stories published in the Tribune now in an Extra Effort collection at lacrossetribune.com. And look for the video presentation that will debut Thursday evening and can be viewed anytime later online.

