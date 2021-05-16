22 high school seniors to receive scholarships in Tribune Extra Effort ceremony

Twenty-two area seniors nominated by their high schools will receive scholarships in the 25th annual ceremony of the La Crosse Tribune’s Extra Effort Awards.
The ceremony will be virtual again this year, but it can be viewed in its entirety starting at 7 p.m. Thursday at lacrossetribune.com.
Ten individuals, organizations and colleges have stepped up again to provide the scholarships in a program that has honored high school seniors who have overcome obstacles or provided exemplary service to the community.
Read about the students in stories published in the Tribune now in an Extra Effort collection at lacrossetribune.com. And look for the video presentation that will debut Thursday evening and can be viewed anytime later online.
This is the 25th year of the Tribune's Extra Effort program, and you'll meet the honored students through profile stories each Sunday and Wednesday over the next few months. Congratulations to the students nominated by schools throughout the region.
Onalaska High School senior Albert Romero thinks his life might be like a motion picture.
If there’s one thing everyone will tell you about Adelina Martinez, it’s that she just won’t give up.
Throughout her childhood, Hope Steinhoff longed for personal attention but because of her living situations, it was generally lacking. The Hol…
WEST SALEM – Anabel Cruz Cruz believes if you keep trying you can accomplish anything.
Bethany Pope likes to help people — whether that’s family, friends or someone she’s just met.
Stability has been a rarity in Dakota Gruen’s life, with many of his 18 years spent rotating between households as his mother left and returne…
ARCADIA — Emanuel Cruz learned early the value of money, and, more importantly, the value of paying it forward.
Discovering your identity during the adolescent years can be daunting for many students; it can be particularly daunting for youth who determi…
LA CRESCENT — Arlo Darling may come across as quiet, even at times shy, but inside him is a driving force to succeed.
Ryan Vetsch doesn’t let his physical limitations keep him from reaching his full potential. The Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau senior has struggled …
Maeghan Wikkerink aspires to be a writer — “making good money while writing novels,” she says.
Bangor High School senior Austin Bass has earned the admiration of the school’s teaching staff for his resilience and tenacity to manage home …
"She's a very expressive girl and she doesn't care what others think. She'll stand up for herself and just do what she wants because she enjoys it," a teacher said.
Last January, a medical emergency turned Vincent Buchner’s world turned upside. Despite the challenges the intestinal disorder posed, Buchner …
Despite her learning disability and family challenges, Chloe Ray isn’t afraid to chart an exceptional career path: The Viroqua High School sen…
Dale Sedlmayr has a shelf full of clay masks he is in the process of making.
He might not say much, but when the La Crosse Tribune Extra Effort nominee Kole Vang does speak, it’s to ask thoughtful questions which show h…
On the same day that Sarah Kirsch learned she had a serious medical condition, her parents finalized their divorce.
Extra Effort: Mado Shako hits her stride at Kee High after challenging acclimation to American culture, language barrier
When Mado Shako arrived in Iowa at age 13, the culture shock was intense, and the language barrier left her feeling lost.
When Emily Reid reflects on her life so far, she doesn’t like to dwell on the things that have gone wrong.
CASHTON – Kadin Ahler has what you’d call a winning smile.
"I get told a lot that I'm always the happy person, always have a smile on my face," Central senior Aaliyah Bowman said.
