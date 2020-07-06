22 new cases of COVID-19 in La Crosse County over weekend

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

An additional 22 cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in La Crosse County during the holiday weekend, the health department reported in a social media post on Monday.

The La Crosse County Health Department broke the case increase down by day, which included 12 new cases on Friday, July 3, seven on Saturday, July 4, and three new on Sunday, July 5.

Of the new cases, 11 individuals are in their 20s, four are in their teens, two are in their 40s, two in their 50s and the remaining are 60 or older.

That brings the county to 503 total cases, while the state reported its highest daily increase of cases during the weekend, 738 new cases on Saturday.

Just more than 7% of all tests in La Crosse County from during the weekend came back positive.

The county will give further updates, including new numbers for Monday, at a press conference at 2:30 p.m.

