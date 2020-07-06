You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
22 new cases of COVID-19 in La Crosse County over weekend
0 comments
featured top story

22 new cases of COVID-19 in La Crosse County over weekend

{{featured_button_text}}

An additional 22 cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in La Crosse County during the holiday weekend, the health department reported in a social media post on Monday.

The La Crosse County Health Department broke the case increase down by day, which included 12 new cases on Friday, July 3, seven on Saturday, July 4, and three new on Sunday, July 5.

Of the new cases, 11 individuals are in their 20s, four are in their teens, two are in their 40s, two in their 50s and the remaining are 60 or older.

That brings the county to 503 total cases, while the state reported its highest daily increase of cases during the weekend, 738 new cases on Saturday.

Just more than 7% of all tests in La Crosse County from during the weekend came back positive.

The county will give further updates, including new numbers for Monday, at a press conference at 2:30 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WisEye Morning Minute: Axios Live with Sen. Ron Johnson

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News