230,000 has been given toward Bridge to Better Tomorrows

Family & Children’s Center announced more than $230,000 has been given since November’s Bridges to Better Tomorrows event that outlined a $350,000 matching challenge grant from 14 area donors.

An extension until December 31 is available for gifts of any amount to help meet the match. Pledges may also be counted with payment to be made by spring of 2023.

“The response has been outstanding to take a Relentless Stand to protect children and support mental health needs,” says Ellen Hongerholt, Director of Advancement & Marketing. “FCC is a bridge to child abuse prevention centers, healthy families programs, domestic abuse support, mental health therapy and much more.”

The funds will help fund Family & Children’s Center’s 25 prevention, intervention and treatment programs in La Crosse, Winona, Viroqua, Sparta and Black River Falls, serving 4,600 people annually.

The following donors are inviting people to match these pooled funds on a dollar-to-dollar basis: Jerry and Marilyn Arndt, Binsfeld Family Fund, Cleary-Kumm Foundation, Dahl Family Foundation, Glendenning Foundation, John and Linda Lyche, Jerry and Pat Papenfuss, Jennifer Knapp Severson and Josh Severson, Barb and Dave Skogen, Slaggie Family Foundation, Trust Point, The Weber Group, Jeff and Andrea Wieser and WNB Financial.

Go to fcconline.org to give a gift online or view the new giving societies on the website’s Give page.

For more information or questions, call Ellen Hongerholt at (507) 459-1989 or (608) 668-2132.

