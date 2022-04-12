270 now experiencing homeless in La Crosse, city coordinator tells County Board

The La Crosse County Board on Monday met with the city’s homeless services coordinator, Brian Sampson, who gave a run-down of the need in the city.

Before his presentation, Sampson placed a long string of pieces of paper taped together at the front of the room, trailing down the front podium, which listed the roughly 270 people currently experiencing homelessness in La Crosse.

“When we look at 270, that’s what this is right there,” Sampson said while pulling the chain of paper around to show supervisors, needing to fold it up several times to pull it off the ground.

Sampson detailed that of the four core services for those experiencing homelessness, there is the biggest gap in transitional housing, such as bridge housing.

There is currently a need for 193 permanent supportive housing units, and only 43 available, Sampson said. And for the 168 total rapid rehousing units needed, there are only 21 available.

Sampson fielded questions from supervisors, many of them worried about the regional action that should be taken on the issue of homelessness.

Supervisor Kevin Hoyer asked Sampson about information he’s heard that people experiencing homelessness from other municipalities and counties are being dropped off in the La Crosse area.

“What the information that we have tells us is that more people move out of our four-county region who are experiencing homelessness than move in,” Sampson said.

This data tracks people who move in and out of the “Coulee Continuum,” a region spanning La Crosse, Vernon, Monroe and Crawford counties. Sampson said that while most individuals facing homelessness reside in the city and county of La Crosse in this region, in 2021 almost double the amount of unhoused individuals moved out of the region than moved in.

The “why” of those migration patterns is unclear, Sampson said.

Sampson’s presentation to the board comes as the city has been working towards purchasing a bridge housing site that could help people transition out of homelessness.

County associate administrator Jane Klekamp told the board that the county’s roughly $6 million set aside for bridge housing for both adults and families won’t be ready to spend until later this year as planning continues.

