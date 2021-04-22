28th annual River Clean Up in La Crosse set for May 8

The annual River Clean Up event in La Crosse is officially set for Saturday, May 8, groups announced on Earth Day.

The 28th annual event, the community event garners volunteers to pull trash and debris from La Crosse area waterways. Over the last almost three decades of the event, volunteers have removed more than 700,000 pounds of litter.

This year, the clean up will take place from 8 a.m.-noon on May 8.

Volunteers of all ages are welcome and can work by boat or by foot, and either pick up trash on the water, along shorelines or in neighborhood streets.

“This annual event is a great way to do something that has an immediate, tangible effect on our local waterways,” said Amy Smith of NewGround Inc. “By removing trash in an around the water, and even throughout the city streets, we are creating a safer waters for recreation and healthier habitats for wildlife.”

To register as a volunteer, become a partner or find more information, visit rivercleanuplacrosse.com or find the event on Facebook at facebook.com/rivercleanuplacrosse.

