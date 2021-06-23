$3.3 million Jackson Street construction begins next week

The roadwork will officially begin Tuesday, June 29, and is expected to be finished in October.
Pavement will be replaced between 3rd and 4th streets, and the remaining will be resurfaced. Upgrades to curbs, gutters, storm sewers and sidewalks, as well as new pavement marking and signing, are included in the $3.3 million project.
During construction local traffic will still be able to access Jackson Street. Through traffic will be detoured to Losey Boulevard, Ward and South avenues.
Chippewa Concrete Services, from Chippewa Falls, will be the main contractor on the project.
Olivia Herken is the local government reporter at the La Crosse Tribune and a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison School of Journalism. She can be found on Twitter @oherken, and reached at 608-791-8217.
