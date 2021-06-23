 Skip to main content
$3.3 million Jackson Street construction begins next week
$3.3 million Jackson Street construction begins next week

Jackson Street

Traffic travels east along Jackson Street near its intersection with West Avenue intersection. The city of La Crosse and the Wisconsin Department of Transportation wants input on the coming renovation of the stretch of Hwy. 33 from Third Street to Losey Boulevard.

Long-awaited construction to Jackson Street on La Crosse's South Side begins next week, state officials announced Wednesday.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation said that construction will take place between 4th and 23rd streets along the main thoroughfare, which is also a segment of State Highway 33.

The roadwork will officially begin Tuesday, June 29, and is expected to be finished in October.

Pavement will be replaced between 3rd and 4th streets, and the remaining will be resurfaced. Upgrades to curbs, gutters, storm sewers and sidewalks, as well as new pavement marking and signing, are included in the $3.3 million project.

During construction local traffic will still be able to access Jackson Street. Through traffic will be detoured to Losey Boulevard, Ward and South avenues.

Chippewa Concrete Services, from Chippewa Falls, will be the main contractor on the project.

