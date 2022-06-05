3 organizations in region awarded Otto Bremer Trust grants

SAINT PAUL, Minn. — The Otto Bremer Trust has awarded $11,090,773 in grants and program-related investments as part of its most recent grantmaking cycle.

Among the area recipients are two La Crosse organizations and one Sparta organization.

“The grant recipients are making a positive impact in their communities and we are impressed with the good work they do,” said Daniel C. Reardon, co-CEO and trustee, OBT.

The Otto Bremer Trust is a bank holding company and a private charitable trust based in Saint Paul that works at the intersection of finance and philanthropy. Created in 1944 by Otto Bremer, it is today one of the nation’s largest philanthropic organizations and is committed to supporting a better quality of life for residents of Minnesota, Montana, North Dakota, and Wisconsin.

OBT is the majority owner of Bremer Financial Corporation, a regional financial services company; manages a diversified investment portfolio; and operates Community Benefit Financial Company, a financial resources subsidiary. Since its founding, OBT has invested more than $948 million in people, places, and opportunities in the Upper Midwest. Visit ottobremer.org

Here is a list of grants awarded to organizations in southwest Wisconsin:

ABC for Health Inc., Madison, $75,000. For general operations and program expansion to provide health benefits counseling, legal services, and training to help families in Wisconsin obtain and maintain healthcare coverage.

Access Community Health Centers, Madison, $50,000. For general operations to expand and provide care to uninsured patients in the greater Madison area.

Affordable Dental Care Inc., Madison, $74,174. For general operations and equipment to provide expanded dental care access to individuals in the greater Dane County area.

La Crosse Area Family YMCA, La Crosse, $85,000. For general operations to support health and wellness programming in the La Crosse area.

St. Clare Health Mission of Monroe County, Sparta, $10,000. For general operations to provide free medical services to uninsured, low-income adults living in Monroe County, Wisconsin.

WAFER Inc., La Crosse, $125,000. To support a capital campaign to facilitate the collection and distribution of food while providing dignified patron shopping experiences.

Wisconsin Institute for Learning Disabilities/Dyslexia, Madison, $30,000. For general operations to increase literacy skills for individuals with dyslexia.

