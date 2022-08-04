3 tutors sought for Holmen schools

Wisconsin Reading Corps is seeking three reading tutors to begin serving in Holmen schools beginning in August. Overall, 300 tutors are being sought to serve in schools across the state for the 2022-23 school year. In response to the unprecedented educational challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, double the number of tutors are needed this year, as the program expands into 149 Wisconsin schools.

According to Executive Director of Wisconsin Reading Corps, Itzel Galindo, even before the pandemic, fewer than half of Wisconsin fourth-graders were reading at grade level.

“Now, after approximately two years of disruptions, more students than ever need a proven solution like Reading Corps to help get back on track. We will be placing twice as many tutors in more than double the number of schools this year to make that happen,” Galindo said.

Galindo said no teaching experience is needed. Reading Corps tutors are fully trained and serve on-site at the school 35 or 25 hours a week. All tutors receive a stipend every two weeks, plus up to $4,500 to pay for college tuition or student loans.

Those who are 55 or older may choose to gift their education award to their child, grandchild, stepchild or foster child. Many tutors also qualify for additional benefits like free individual health insurance and childcare assistance. Candidates are encouraged to apply now to begin helping students in August. Visit join.readingandmath.org to learn more or apply.

About Reading Corps

Reading Corps is an evidence-based AmeriCorps program dedicated to helping all children become strong readers. Tutors placed in local schools, work one-on-one with students to help improve their skills. Since the program launched in 2003, it has helped more than 275,000 students. Rigorous third-party evaluation has consistently shown that students who have Reading Corps make greater gains and faster progress. Building on success in Minnesota, the program is replicated nationally in 13 states and the District of Columbia. Reading Corps is administrated through a national nonprofit, Ampact (formerly Reading & Math, Inc.). For more information, please visit www.readingandmath.org.