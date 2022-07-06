 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

30th annual Rail Fair to feature vendors from six states

  • 0

The 4000 Foundation’s annual Rail Fair will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 16 at Copeland Park, at Rose and Clinton streets on La Crosse’s North Side.

Since 1991, Rail Fair has grown to become one of the premier summer railroad events in the Midwest, and the 30th annual event will celebrate the area’s railroad heritage while raising funds to maintain and restore The La Crosse Short Line Railroad Museum in Copeland Park.

Rail Fair hosts vendors from six states offering more than 250 tables of railroad-related merchandise. Rail Fair patrons will have the opportunity to buy, sell and trade a selection of model, toy and antique trains; books; magazines; railroad memorabilia; railroad art; hobby supplies; and many more related items.

The La Crosse Short Line Railroad Museum will be open for guided tours. The big steam engine whistle can be blown for a small donation. Several railroad exhibits and displays will also be offered. Concessions will be provided by Frontier-Badger Masonic Lodge No. 45.

People are also reading…

Admission to Rail Fair is $5. Children under 12 are free when accompanied by an adult.

The 4000 foundation is a nonprofit organization established in 1989.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Divorces

Divorces granted in La Crosse County:

A castle fit for a hobbit

A castle fit for a hobbit

"In a hole in the ground there lived a hobbit. Not a nasty, dirty wet hole filled with ends of worms and an oozy mess…it was a hobbit hole and…

Watch Now: Related Video

Iraqi paragliding team launches over Kurdistan's Sulaimaniyah

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News