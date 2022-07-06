30th annual Rail Fair to feature vendors from six states

The 4000 Foundation’s annual Rail Fair will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 16 at Copeland Park, at Rose and Clinton streets on La Crosse’s North Side.

Since 1991, Rail Fair has grown to become one of the premier summer railroad events in the Midwest, and the 30th annual event will celebrate the area’s railroad heritage while raising funds to maintain and restore The La Crosse Short Line Railroad Museum in Copeland Park.

Rail Fair hosts vendors from six states offering more than 250 tables of railroad-related merchandise. Rail Fair patrons will have the opportunity to buy, sell and trade a selection of model, toy and antique trains; books; magazines; railroad memorabilia; railroad art; hobby supplies; and many more related items.

The La Crosse Short Line Railroad Museum will be open for guided tours. The big steam engine whistle can be blown for a small donation. Several railroad exhibits and displays will also be offered. Concessions will be provided by Frontier-Badger Masonic Lodge No. 45.

Admission to Rail Fair is $5. Children under 12 are free when accompanied by an adult.

The 4000 foundation is a nonprofit organization established in 1989.