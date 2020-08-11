32nd State Senate: With primary win, Pfaff will compete against Kapanke

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Democrat Brad Pfaff will head for the general election where he'll challenge Republican Dan Kapanke for the vacant 32nd Senate District seat.

Pfaff beat out two political newcomers, nurse and Gays Mills native Jayne Swiggum and La Crosse native Paul Michael Weber, in Tuesday's primary, capturing 12,631 of the votes.

"I'm extremely humbled," Pfaff said about winning the voters' support on Tuesday.

"They're looking to the future, and that's what this fall election's all about," he added. "It's about making sure that the future of the 32nd state Senate district and Western Wisconsin continue to stay bright."

Pfaff and Kapanke have met on the ballot before for the same seat in 2004 — where Kapanke won by just around 5% and subsequently held the seat until his recall in 2011.

Pfaff has a long history in politics. He has served on the La Crosse County Board, as well as the executive director for the state's Farm Service Agency at the USDA from 2009-2017.

Most recently, Pfaff was appointed by Gov. Tony Evers to head the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection in 2018. State Republicans rejected the nomination after disagreeing with Pfaff's stance on mental health in the farming community.