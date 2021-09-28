 Skip to main content
338 participate in final Applefest Run to the Edge Scenic 5K

John Subialka

John Subialka was the male winner of Applefest Run to the Edge Scenic 5K 
Jessica Niebeling

Jessica Niebeling was the female winner of the Applefest Run to the Edge Scenic 5K 

The Applefest Run to the Edge Scenic 5K on September 18 was won by John Subialka in 17:35 and Jessica Niebeling in 24:07. This was the 25th and last Applefest Scenic 5K with 338 participants.

Cheryl and Peter Franta wrote, "We thank the community of La Crescent for supporting this run for 25 years. The proceeds have helped so many local charities and have supported each year two local college bound students who have participated in cross country and track with scholarships. The Mark Abraham Scholarship will continue through the District 300 Foundation." 

