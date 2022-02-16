34th annual Big Band Cabaret set for UW-La Crosse

The sights and sounds of the 1930s and ’40s Swing era will fill The Bluffs Ballroom inside the UWL Student Union Friday, Feb. 25, during the 34th annual Big Band Cabaret.

The cabaret, which begins at 7:30 p.m. and features two 18-piece big bands, will be led by Jeff Erickson, director of jazz studies at UWL.

The Tuxedo Dance Orchestra (a.k.a., the UWL Jazz Orchestra) will be joined by several featured instrumentalists and vocalists.

The spotlight will be on drummer Josh Wolfe playing Benny Goodman’s “Sing, Sing, Sing,” while UWL music alum Josh Baker will be featured on clarinet for Goodman’s “Let’s Dance.”

Senior jazz performance major Selah-Marie Castellano will sing two Ella Fitzgerald arrangements, “That Old Black Magic” and “Just One of Those Things,” as well as Natalie Cole’s “L-O-V-E.” Castellano will also sing with a vocal trio on the Andrews Sisters’ “Don’t Sit Under the Apple Tree.”

New to the jazz program, vocalist Lauren Harkness will sing with the Black Coat Jazz Band (a.k.a., the UWL Jazz Ensemble) and is featured on classics like “Night and Day” and “When I Fall in Love.”

The biggest hits of the big band era will be covered, such as Glenn Miller’s “In the Mood,” “Chattanooga Choo Choo,” and “Pennsylvania 6-5000,” as well as a few contemporary selections, such as the Brian Setzer Orchestra’s version of “Jump, Jive and Wail.”

In addition to big band favorites, both groups will perform a variety of dance styles including polkas, waltzes, cha-chas and tangos. A large dance floor will be set up for dancing, and a free swing dance lesson will be provided by members of the UWL Ballroom and Swing Club prior to the event.

The concert is cabaret-style seating at tables. Beverage service and snacks will be available.

The suggested donation for the event — which raises funds for scholarships — is $20 for adults, $18 for seniors and $10 for students. For ticket reservations, call 608-785-8415 during regular business hours. Tickets will also be available at the door, but reservations are recommended.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0