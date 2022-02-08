 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

35th Annual Logan Showcase Show Choir Competition set for Saturday

  • 0

La Crosse Logan High School will hold its 35th Annual Showcase Show Choir Competition on Saturday, Feb. 12 at Logan High School in La Crosse. The host for the competition is Logan’s The Class Act.

The Class Act is made up of 40 singers, accompanied by their show band, First Class and supported by their stage crew, Classy Crew.

Ticket prices are $15 for the day. Children under 5 are free. The event will follow the School District of La Crosse building policy for masks and face coverings.

The competition will begin Saturday at 8 a.m. and feature six Middle School Show Choirs in the morning and 12 High School performances in the afternoon and evening. In addition, The Class Act, which is celebrating 40 years of competition this season, will perform an exhibition performance at 4:45 pm. Six finalists will compete during the evening session starting at 7 p.m. and concluding at approximately 10 p.m.

Concessions, cafeteria menu, silent auction, and merchandise will be available throughout the day. This event is the largest fundraiser of the season for the Logan Show Choir. The group appreciates the strong community support which allows them the chance to perform at a high level.

People are also reading…

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden touts EV charging plant to be built in Tenn.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News