35th Annual Logan Showcase Show Choir Competition set for Saturday

La Crosse Logan High School will hold its 35th Annual Showcase Show Choir Competition on Saturday, Feb. 12 at Logan High School in La Crosse. The host for the competition is Logan’s The Class Act.

The Class Act is made up of 40 singers, accompanied by their show band, First Class and supported by their stage crew, Classy Crew.

Ticket prices are $15 for the day. Children under 5 are free. The event will follow the School District of La Crosse building policy for masks and face coverings.

The competition will begin Saturday at 8 a.m. and feature six Middle School Show Choirs in the morning and 12 High School performances in the afternoon and evening. In addition, The Class Act, which is celebrating 40 years of competition this season, will perform an exhibition performance at 4:45 pm. Six finalists will compete during the evening session starting at 7 p.m. and concluding at approximately 10 p.m.

Concessions, cafeteria menu, silent auction, and merchandise will be available throughout the day. This event is the largest fundraiser of the season for the Logan Show Choir. The group appreciates the strong community support which allows them the chance to perform at a high level.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0