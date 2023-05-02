A new slate of officers was elected Sunday, April 30, at the 3rd Congressional District Democratic Party Convention in Black River Falls.

William Garcia, chair of the La Crosse County Democratic Party, was elected as chair of the 3rd Congressional Democratic Party of Wisconsin.

He succeeded Philip Swanhorst, chair of the Eau Claire Democratic Party, who was serving as chair of the 3rd Congressional District on an interim basis.

The 3rd Congressional District Democratic Party of Wisconsin is made up of eighteen county parties in the 3rd Congressional District of Wisconsin. Their goal is to coordinate information and activities to elect Democratic candidates at all levels of government.

“We are focused on returning the 3rd CD to Democratic representation in 2024," Garcia said. "The Democratic Party is focused on passing legislation that makes the lives of Wisconsinites safer, healthier and happier. We are certain that our message will resonate with 3rd CD voters as we head into the 2024 campaign cycle."

The convention was hosted by the Jackson County Democratic Party, chaired by Linda Heller.

Also elected at the convention were Vice Chair for the Northern District Philip Swanhorst, of Eau Claire County; Vice Chair for the Eastern District Rick Christofferson, of Portage County; Vice Chair of the Central District David Wulf, of La Crosse County; Vice Chair of the Southern District Wayde Lawler, of Vernon County; Treasurer Adam Balz, of Monroe County; Secretary Margaret Breisch; and Representative to the Executive Board Janet Heller, of Jackson County.

In addition to the officer elections, the Convention heard from Wisconsin State Senator Jeff Smith, of Eau Claire County, and State Senator Brad Pfaff, of La Crosse County. They also heard from Representative Jodi Emerson, of Eau Claire County, and Representative Katrina Shankland, of Portage County.

Video thank yous were sent from Governor Tony Evers, Attorney General Josh Kaul and Democratic Party Wisconsin Chair Ben Wikler.

The convention voted on ten resolutions of party principles to be sent to the Democratic party of Wisconsin State Convention, set for June 10-11 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

These resolutions featured calls to restore reproductive rights in Wisconsin, establish stronger red-flag and gun safety laws, and increase funding for schools and health care.

Also passed were resolutions asking for the party to send more funding to county parties and to chapters of the College Democrats.