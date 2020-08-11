3rd Congressional: Incumbent Kind will face Van Orden in November

"There's a clear choice this November," said Kind, who added that he knows the people of the district better and has a plan to rebuild after the pandemic, unlike his opponent.

"But what he does like to do is attack his opponents, which he did during his primary," Kind said of Van Orden. "In fact, his own primary opponent has called him a liar, and unfortunately I’m expecting more of the same from him during the fall campaign.”

Van Orden described his race against Ebben as "passionate."

"We both care tremendously about the state of Wisconsin and our Third District, and so of course we're going to speak passionately about these things. And we really mean them," Van Orden said.

He said flipping the seat is both about refreshing the representation and also about taking a stand against Kind, whom he says represents socialism.

"It's time. Kind served his nation, and his time is done," Van Orden said. "The emperor has no clothes with this guy, and we are going to fight for our freedom."

Kind previously faced an opponent -- Republican Steve Toft -- in the general election in 2018, when he won 187,888 votes to 126,980, collecting 59.7% of the vote.

The race for Wisconsin's 3rd Congressional race will continue on Nov. 3.

