3rd Congressional: Incumbent Kind will face Van Orden in November

Longtime Democratic Rep. Ron Kind will face political newcomer and Navy SEAL veteran Derrick Van Orden for the U.S. Congressional District 3 seat after both winning their partisan primary races on Tuesday.
Kind, who has been in office for 23 years and 12 terms, called an early victory over his Democratic opponent, Dr. Mark Neumann of La Crosse, with last reports showing him with around 80% of the vote, with around 80% of precincts reported.
"I'm very grateful for the trust and confidence that the people in this Congressional district have placed in me," Kind said after his win. "And I'm going to do everything in my power to live up to that trust."
In the Republican primary, Van Orden of Hager City beat out fellow political newcomer Jessi Ebben of Eau Claire, winning with what was last reported as just over 66% of the vote with around 80% of precincts reporting.
"This shows that the thousands of people throughout the district that have been part of our campaign, that their work was very, very solid," Van Orden said, adding that the win was "humbling."
The two will now compete for the seat this fall. While Kind's primary campaign was quiet, Van Orden is coming off of a heated race against his primary opponent.
"There's a clear choice this November," said Kind, who added that he knows the people of the district better and has a plan to rebuild after the pandemic, unlike his opponent.
"But what he does like to do is attack his opponents, which he did during his primary," Kind said of Van Orden. "In fact, his own primary opponent has called him a liar, and unfortunately I’m expecting more of the same from him during the fall campaign.”
Van Orden described his race against Ebben as "passionate."
"We both care tremendously about the state of Wisconsin and our Third District, and so of course we're going to speak passionately about these things. And we really mean them," Van Orden said.
He said flipping the seat is both about refreshing the representation and also about taking a stand against Kind, whom he says represents socialism.
"It's time. Kind served his nation, and his time is done," Van Orden said. "The emperor has no clothes with this guy, and we are going to fight for our freedom."
Kind previously faced an opponent -- Republican Steve Toft -- in the general election in 2018, when he won 187,888 votes to 126,980, collecting 59.7% of the vote.
The race for Wisconsin's 3rd Congressional race will continue on Nov. 3.
