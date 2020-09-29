3rd Monroe County resident dies from COVID-19

A third Monroe County resident has died from COVID-19, health officials announced Tuesday.

A woman in her 80s died after being hospitalized.

“We continue to take this virus seriously and we ask that the community does so too” said Sharon Nelson, director/health officer of the department. “While COVID-19 creates many difficulties and inconveniences for all of us, we ask that community members do their part to stop the spread. Every COVID-19 death is simply one too many.”

The Monroe County Health Department urges the public to take these steps to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

• If you have or are a close contact of someone with COVID-19, isolate yourself and quarantine for the full amount of time as advised by the health department

• Stay at home as much as possible, especially if you are sick, even if that illness is mild

• Maintain a 6-foot distance with others whenever possible and minimize close contact (within 6 feet) with those outside of your household

• Avoid congregating in groups of any size

• Limit travel, especially to areas with large numbers of COVID-19 cases