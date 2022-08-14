4 dairy farms to hold Twilight Meetings

Four Wisconsin dairy farms will open their doors to their neighbors and communities for the 2022 Agricultural Community Engagement Twilight Meetings. Each event will feature a tour of the dairy farm and opportunities to ask questions about modern agricultural practices and how animals, land and water are cared for.

Open conversations between community leaders, elected officials and farmers will focus on issues important to everyone including water, roads, sustainability, environment and more.

“There is no better time or place to ask questions about agriculture and share thoughts about what is important for the future of our rural communities than the ACE Twilight Meetings,” said Christine Bender, owner/herd manager, McFarlandale Dairy LLC. “An evening of eye-opening conversations between rural and urban neighbors can lead to new ideas and meaningful changes in our communities.”

The 2022 ACE Twilight Meetings will be hosted by dairy farms in Vernon, Buffalo, Clark and Dodge counties on Aug. 29, 30 and 31 and Sept. 1, respectively. Host farms will include:

Monday, Aug. 29, at Wall-Stone Holsteins LLC, S7414 Fortner Road, DeSoto, Wis. Hosted by Dr. Anne Marie Elwing, DVM, and Kevin, William and Emil Walleser.

Tuesday, Aug. 30, at Bragger Family Dairy, W89 Pape Valley Road, Independence, Wis. Hosted by Joe and Dan Bragger.

Wednesday, Aug. 31, at JTP Farms, W1202 County Road A, Dorchester, Wis. Hosted by Jake and Tolea Peissig.

Thursday, Sept. 1, at McFarlandale Dairy LLC, N302 County Road K, Watertown, Wis. Hosted by Peter and Cindy McFarland and Christine and Robb Bender.

Each meeting will kick off at 6 p.m. with a tour of the host dairy farm, providing attendees a firsthand look at how animals are cared for, housed and fed, as well as the milking facilities, barns and technologies dairy producers use each day. Ice cream will be served at 7 p.m. with conversations about community issues including water, conservation, transportation and more, lasting until 8:30 p.m.

Sponsored by the Wisconsin Towns Association, Wisconsin Counties Association, Pheasants Forever and Professional Dairy Producers, the free, open-to-the-public meetings are an opportunity for community leaders, elected officials, educators, conservation specialists, dairy farmers and area community members to connect, network and learn together. This year marks the first time Pheasants Forever has joined the ACE partnership; their commitment to conserving ecological habitats makes for a natural fit in an alliance devoted to preserving Wisconsin’s shared resources.

Everyone is invited to attend and bring a friend. To learn more and to register for the free event, visit www.PDPW.org or contact PDPW at 800-947-7379. Follow along digitally in advance of and during the event by following @dairyPDPW on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.

Professional Dairy Producers is the nation’s largest dairy producer-led organization of its kind, focusing on producer professionalism, stakeholder engagement and unified outreach to share ideas, solutions, resources and experiences that help dairy producers succeed.