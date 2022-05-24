4-H tailgate and summer camp planned

Learn more about 4-H at the first La Crosse County 4-H Tailgate party from 7-9 p.m. Monday, June 27, in the County Administrative parking lot on Seventh and Vine streets.

Have some ice cream, play some games, get to know other 4-H families and get your questions answered.

Reach out to the 4-H office at 608-785-9593 or visit lacrossecounty4h.org for more 4-H information.

4-H Summer Camp is open to all youth who finished third to eighth grades. It will be held in Upham Woods, 4-H’s favorite camp in Wisconsin Dells from Sunday, Aug. 14 through Tuesday, Aug. 16.

Cost for 4-H members is $75 and for community members is $150, transportation included. Adults with outdoor experience interested in mentoring youth are welcome to chaperone for free.

For all inquiries and questions, call 608-785-9593 or visit lacrossecounty4h.org for more information.

4-H, the nation’s largest youth development and empowerment organization, cultivates confident kids who tackle the issues that matter most in their communities right now.

In the U.S., 4-H programs empower 6 million young people in more than 3,000 local offices serving every county and parish in the country. La Crosse County has just about 500 4-H members and 100 volunteers from 2021.

