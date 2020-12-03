4 more COVID-19 deaths reported for La Crosse County, cases up by 191 Thursday

La Crosse County has had four more deaths because of COVID-19, according to the county health department’s Coulee COVID-19 Collaborative webpage as of Thursday afternoon.

The county is up to 41 total deaths from the virus, 18 of which have come in the past month.

The county also added 191 new confirmed cases of the virus with a 45.48% positivity rate Thursday, according to data from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

The county has averaged 91.29 new cases per day over the past seven days, up from 79.71 on Wednesday but down from 120.29 a week ago. Thursday also marked the 46th day in a row with a daily positivity rate above 10%.

Total confirmed cases are up to 8,400, which grows to 8,725 when including probable cases.

Of Thursday’s cases, six were people to age 9, 22 were people ages 10-19, 33 were people in their 20s, 36 were in their 30s, 27 were in their 40s, 29 were in their 50s, 26 were in their 60s, four were in their 70s, five were in their 80s and three were people at least 90 years old.