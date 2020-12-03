 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 more COVID-19 deaths reported for La Crosse County, cases up by 191 Thursday
0 comments
breaking topical alert top story

4 more COVID-19 deaths reported for La Crosse County, cases up by 191 Thursday

{{featured_button_text}}
Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus outbreak and coronaviruses influenza background as dangerous flu strain cases as a pandemic medical health risk concept with disease cells as a 3D render

 wildpixel

La Crosse County has had four more deaths because of COVID-19, according to the county health department’s Coulee COVID-19 Collaborative webpage as of Thursday afternoon.

The county is up to 41 total deaths from the virus, 18 of which have come in the past month.

The county also added 191 new confirmed cases of the virus with a 45.48% positivity rate Thursday, according to data from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

The county has averaged 91.29 new cases per day over the past seven days, up from 79.71 on Wednesday but down from 120.29 a week ago. Thursday also marked the 46th day in a row with a daily positivity rate above 10%.

Total confirmed cases are up to 8,400, which grows to 8,725 when including probable cases.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Of Thursday’s cases, six were people to age 9, 22 were people ages 10-19, 33 were people in their 20s, 36 were in their 30s, 27 were in their 40s, 29 were in their 50s, 26 were in their 60s, four were in their 70s, five were in their 80s and three were people at least 90 years old.

The county’s seven- and 14-day positivity rates rose Thursday. The seven-day rate is at 37.37%, up from 36.90% on Wednesday and 35.85% a week ago. The 14-day rate is at 36.49%, up from 33.71% on Wednesday and 31.73% a week ago.

Total positivity also continues to climb and is at 16.95%, up from 16.22% a week ago.

State data

Another 4,618 cases were confirmed Thursday, for a running total of 399,708 positives. Negative tests have reached 2,169,970, an increase of 7,354 from yesterday.

Hospitalizations rose by 172, with 17,741 Wisconsinites ever hospitalized for the coronavirus, and deaths increased by 60, bringing fatalities to 3,562. 

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports reporter

Eric Lee is a sports writer with the La Crosse Tribune. He can be reached at 608-791-8228.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WisEye Morning Minute: WEAC President Reacts to Assembly GOP COVID-19 Package

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News