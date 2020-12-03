4 more COVID-19 deaths reported for La Crosse County, cases up by 191 Thursday

La Crosse County has had four more deaths because of COVID-19, according to the county health department’s Coulee COVID-19 Collaborative webpage as of Thursday afternoon.
The county is up to 41 total deaths from the virus, 18 of which have come in the past month.
The county also added 191 new confirmed cases of the virus with a 45.48% positivity rate Thursday, according to data from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.
The county has averaged 91.29 new cases per day over the past seven days, up from 79.71 on Wednesday but down from 120.29 a week ago. Thursday also marked the 46th day in a row with a daily positivity rate above 10%.
Total confirmed cases are up to 8,400, which grows to 8,725 when including probable cases.
Support Local Journalism
Of Thursday’s cases, six were people to age 9, 22 were people ages 10-19, 33 were people in their 20s, 36 were in their 30s, 27 were in their 40s, 29 were in their 50s, 26 were in their 60s, four were in their 70s, five were in their 80s and three were people at least 90 years old.
The county’s seven- and 14-day positivity rates rose Thursday. The seven-day rate is at 37.37%, up from 36.90% on Wednesday and 35.85% a week ago. The 14-day rate is at 36.49%, up from 33.71% on Wednesday and 31.73% a week ago.
Total positivity also continues to climb and is at 16.95%, up from 16.22% a week ago.
State data
Another 4,618 cases were confirmed Thursday, for a running total of 399,708 positives. Negative tests have reached 2,169,970, an increase of 7,354 from yesterday.
Hospitalizations rose by 172, with 17,741 Wisconsinites ever hospitalized for the coronavirus, and deaths increased by 60, bringing fatalities to 3,562.
Jim Falls, Wis.
La Crescent, MInn.
Working at the Tomah VA serving our Veterans during this pandemic!
In My Family We all Wear Our Masks Cindy And Baby V
mask made by fellow West Salem High School chemistry teacher
La Crosse punk
Lace for a lady
Caring for the community
A mask with bling
Dinner guests
A Friendly smile
October 6: GIrls WIAA Division 2 sectional golf
October 2: Edgar vs Onalaska
October 2: Edgar vs Onalaska
September 22: Aquinas vs Onalaska
September 17: Westby vs Aquinas
September 17: Westby vs Aquinas
September 17: Westby vs Aquinas
Holmen school lunches
Noodles & Company
September 10: Dover-Eyota vs. La Crescent-Hokah
Onalaska Football
College during COVID
College during COVID
Vice President Pence at Dairyland
Vice President Pence at Dairyland
Scooping up smiles
Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.