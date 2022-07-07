4 SuperCash! top prize-winning tickets sold on Same Day

MADISON -- – July 3, 2022, was a SUPER day.

Four $350,000 SuperCash! top prize-winning tickets were sold on the same day -- two at the Hansen's IGA, 1701 Omaha St., in Elroy and two at the Central Express, 633 Front St., in Cashton.

The winning numbers were 4-8-11-15-18-33.

One of the Wisconsin Lottery's longest-running lotto games, introduced in 1991, SuperCash! hosts daily drawings and is available only in Wisconsin. Players get two plays for $1 and can either choose six different numbers from 1 to 39 or simply ask for a Quick Pick.

During the last five years, only two times have four or more SuperCash! top prize-winning tickets been sold on the same day.

The first time was on June 18, 2019, when four winning tickets were purchased at Quick N Save in Racine. Two days later (June 20), a Lake Mills man purchased eight winning tickets, four at Breselow's Family Market and four at Kwik Trip. Both locations are in Watertown.

Winners have 180 days from the drawing date to claim their prize by mail or in person at the Madison or Milwaukee offices. The odds of winning the $350,000 SuperCash! top prize is 1 in 1,631,312.