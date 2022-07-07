4 SuperCash! top prize-winning tickets sold on Same Day

Four $350,000 SuperCash! top prize-winning tickets were sold on the same day -- two at the Hansen's IGA, 1701 Omaha St., in Elroy and two at the Central Express, 633 Front St., in Cashton.
The winning numbers were 4-8-11-15-18-33.
One of the Wisconsin Lottery's longest-running lotto games, introduced in 1991, SuperCash! hosts daily drawings and is available only in Wisconsin. Players get two plays for $1 and can either choose six different numbers from 1 to 39 or simply ask for a Quick Pick.
During the last five years, only two times have four or more SuperCash! top prize-winning tickets been sold on the same day.
The first time was on June 18, 2019, when four winning tickets were purchased at Quick N Save in Racine. Two days later (June 20), a Lake Mills man purchased eight winning tickets, four at Breselow's Family Market and four at Kwik Trip. Both locations are in Watertown.