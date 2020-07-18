40-year-old Valentine makes its way back to student after principal passes away

"He laughed hysterically," Korger recalls of her principal's reaction to the card. "He thought it was perfect."

Korger went on to middle and high school and Grassman continued on at Hintgen, the two naturally losing touch.

So it was all the more surprising when Korger received a package shortly after her wedding in 1988 and discovered the sender was Grassman. Though there was no return name, a card inside said "Open this and you'll know who it's from."

As soon as Korger opened the single, labeless can and discovered it filled with peas, she indeed knew the gifter.

"It was just very touching," Korger says of the gesture.

In 1990, the rapport between the two blossomed even more when Korger and her husband purchased a house that happened to be across the street from Grassman's. During the last two decades, Korger and Grassman would chat regularly, Korger bringing over her grandkids to visit Grassman.

They often chuckled about the pea Valentine, Korger recalls, but she didn't believe it when Grassman said he kept it all these years.