40-year-old Valentine makes its way back to student after principal passes away

It's not unusual for a fifth grader to have an aversion to vegetables. But for Heidi Korger, a disdain for peas led to a decades-long friendship that recently came full circle with the return of a storied memento.
Four decades ago, Korger, 52, of La Crosse was a 10-year-old at Hingten Elementary, where the late Elmer Grassman, a revered community member, served as principal.
"He was just a very kind person, he loved all his students," Korger says. "He was a genuinely nice man."
Though gentle natured, Grassman stood firm when it came to nutrition, and he was wise to Korger's shenanigans when it came to hiding the peas from her cafeteria lunch.
"She was the problem child who wouldn't eat her peas," Korger's mom, Jan Zenker, laughs.
"They were so mushy -- just gross," Korger asserts.
While Zenker says her daughter was prone to "flipping peas all over the place" to avoid a taste, Korger says her go-to method was to conceal them in her milk carton.
But Grassman was on to her scheme, and each time insisted she take a one bite.
Come Valentine's Day that year, 1980, Zenker and Korger were shopping for Valentine cards to pass out, and spotted one with a picture of pea pods on the front and the caption "Peas be my Valentine."
"He laughed hysterically," Korger recalls of her principal's reaction to the card. "He thought it was perfect."
Korger went on to middle and high school and Grassman continued on at Hintgen, the two naturally losing touch.
So it was all the more surprising when Korger received a package shortly after her wedding in 1988 and discovered the sender was Grassman. Though there was no return name, a card inside said "Open this and you'll know who it's from."
As soon as Korger opened the single, labeless can and discovered it filled with peas, she indeed knew the gifter.
"It was just very touching," Korger says of the gesture.
In 1990, the rapport between the two blossomed even more when Korger and her husband purchased a house that happened to be across the street from Grassman's. During the last two decades, Korger and Grassman would chat regularly, Korger bringing over her grandkids to visit Grassman.
They often chuckled about the pea Valentine, Korger recalls, but she didn't believe it when Grassman said he kept it all these years.
But Grassman had not only kept it, he had preserved it impeccably. After he passed on June 4, 2020, his daughter, Karla Proksch, was going through his things and found the Valentine in mint condition, preserved in a scrapbook of Hingten-era memories.
"They didn't throw away anything," Proksch says, who was nonetheless surprised she was able to locate the Valentine, even finding another old pea-themed card from Korger among his things.
Perhaps rare is the principal who would hold onto notes from students for decades, but for Grassman, working with kids "was his life, basically," says Proksch. He was in the lunchroom every day on veggie-watch, and carried around Happy Birthday pencils for students' special days.
"He loved every one of those kids, and treated them as his own in a way," Proksch says.
Grassman spent 19 years as principal at Hintgen, after military service during World War II, attaining the rank of sergeant, and teaching at schools in Tomah, Friendship and La Crosse.
He proudly served the community as a La Crosse Dive and Rescue Team member, Rotarian and member of the board of directors for entities including the United Way and the Public Library.
Among his honors were being named a Maple Leaf Parade Marshall, a Rotarian Four-Way Test Award Winner and a Paul Harris Fellow.
Grassman was 93 when he died, mourned by family, friends, former colleagues and the countless youth he made an impression on.
Korger is grateful to have a tangible reminder of Grassman's presence in her life in the form of the vintage Valentine, hand delivered to her by Proksch.
Korger plans to laminate the card and display it on her dresser, saying, "It just brings a smile to my face."
Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.