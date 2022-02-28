 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
41st La Crosse and Three Rivers Model Railroad Show set

  Updated
The 41st Annual La Crosse and Three Rivers Model Railroad Show, also featuring Doll Houses and Miniatures, will be held Saturday, March 19 from 9 am to 5 pm and Sunday, March 2 from 10 am to 4 pm at The Omni Center, 255 Rider's Club Road, Onalaska.

Admission is $8 for adults ($7.50 with the donation of a non-perishable food item. Children age 11 and younger are admitted for free when accompanied by an adult. A 2 Day Pass is available on Saturday for $10 with the purchase of a wrist band.

Plenty of free parking is available. For more information,  contact Belva Thompson at 608-780-7364 or email her at bthom@live.com

