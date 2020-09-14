45 COVID cases added in La Crosse County

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

La Crosse County recorded 45 new confirmed COVID-19 cases Monday, according to data from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

While Monday’s total is lower than the spike during the weekend, the county is still averaging 66 new cases per day during the past seven days. That figure has nearly doubled since Friday (33.86) and is up from 22.14 a week ago.

According to The New York Times as of Monday afternoon, the La Crosse metro area has seen the second-fastest rise in new cases of any metro area in the U.S. per 100,000 people during the past week. Six other metro areas in Wisconsin are among the top 20.

Total confirmed cases in the county are up to 1,799, which grows to 1,903 when including probable cases.

Of new tests reported Monday, 97.83% came back positive. Reporting positive tests often takes priority to reporting negative tests for DHS, which can lead to rates like those Monday.

The seven-day positivity rate increased to 37.38%, up from 28.57% on Sunday and 14.41% a week ago. The 14-day rate increased to 26.69%, up from 23.57% on Sunday and 13.63% a week ago.

Total positivity is up to 7.39%, and total deaths remained at two.