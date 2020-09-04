47 new cases in La Crosse County

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

La Crosse County recorded a daily-high 47 new COVID-19 cases with a 46.08% positivity rate Friday, according to data from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

The previous daily high, per DHS numbers, was 32 cases on Aug. 27.

It is the second day in a row with at least 30 new cases, and the county has reported 21.86 new cases per day during the past seven days, up from 18.57 on Thursday.

Total confirmed cases increased to 1,286, which grows to 1,336 when including probable cases.

Positivity also continues to rise. The seven-day positivity rate increased to 19.69%, up from 16.91% on Thursday and 12.23% a week ago. The 14-day rate increased to 15.57%, up from 13.15% on Thursday and 8.74% a week ago.

Total positivity increased to 5.71%, up from 5.52% on Thursday and 5.21% a week ago. Total deaths remained at two.

