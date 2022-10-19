4th 'Thriller' dance coming to La Crescent

A La Crescent mom is planning the 4th “Thriller” public dance performance. She and a group of “dancing zombies” will perform a choreographed re-creation of Michael Jackson’s “Thriller” music video at about 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23, to begin at the intersection of Main and Walnut streets in La Crescent. Spectators and last-minute participants are welcome.

Meagan Waddell grew up in Lexington, Kentucky, where a public "Thriller" dance like this attracts thousands of people. Now living in La Crescent with her husband and three young children, she wants to lend her time and dance experience to the community that she has grown to love.