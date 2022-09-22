4th 'Thriller' dance performance planned for La Crescent

A La Crescent mom is planning the fourth “Thriller” public dance performance. She is looking for other individuals interested in dressing up as not-too-scary zombies and joining in a choreographed re-creation of Michael Jackson’s “Thriller” music video. No dance experience is required. Rehearsals will be held on Sundays (schedule below).

See videos of similar events in other cities:

“This free, community-focused street performance is intended to unite people of different ages and abilities around the positive influence of music and dance,” says organizer Meagan Waddell.

The performance is planned for approximately 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23, to begin at the intersection of Main and Walnut streets. Spectators and last-minute participants are welcome.

Learn the routine at rehearsals, held at the La Crescent Community Building, 336 S. First St.

2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 25

2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 2

2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 9

2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 16

Dress rehearsals:

6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wed, Oct. 19 (dinner provided)

4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23

Meagan Waddell grew up in Lexington, Kentucky, where a public Thriller dance like this attracts thousands of people. Now living in La Crescent with her husband and three young children, she wants to lend her time and dance experience to the community that she has grown to love.