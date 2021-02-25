5,000 veterans receive vaccine dose at Tomah VA

The Tomah VA Medical Center recently administered the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to its 5,000th veteran. Approximately one-third of patients receiving their first dose have also received their second dose of the vaccine.

The Tomah VA is following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Veterans Health Administration guidance to offer the COVID-19 vaccine to veterans enrolled in the Tomah VA who are 65 years of age and older, receiving chemotherapy, undergoing hemodialysis, received a solid organ transplant, are homeless or have a spinal cord injury.

“We are proud to do our part to vaccinate and protect the health of our veterans,” said Tomah VA director Karen Long. “The Tomah VAMC is working hard to provide vaccinations to all veterans who want to be vaccinated while following VHA and CDC guidelines.”

Eligible veterans can schedule an appointment at the Tomah VA or its community-based outpatient clinics in La Crosse, Wausau, Owen and Wisconsin Rapids by calling 800-872-8662 ext. 66274, Monday-Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Other veterans can call to indicate their availability and interest in vaccinations when they become eligible.