Are prices headed up or down? Where are the hotspots for buyers and sellers? Find out with these charts and graphs, updated weekly.
alert
5 charts that show where home sales are headed in Wisconsin
- Lee Digital Content Center, Dataherald
-
-
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
ONALASKA — A March 19 crash on Hwy. 157 in Onalaska has left one person in critical condition.
A 36-year-old La Crosse man has been accused of stalking and assaulting a woman in La Crosse.
The owners of Rivoli Theatre were planning to commission a mural for a hallway space when a striking piece of history was uncovered.
A 38-year-old La Crosse man has been accused of dealing methamphetamine.
The last of three suspects still incarcerated for an incident at Blessed Sacrament Elementary School in La Crosse has been released from the L…