Are prices headed up or down? Where are the hotspots for buyers and sellers? Find out with these charts and graphs, updated weekly.
alert
5 charts that show where home sales are headed in Wisconsin
- Lee Digital Content Center, Dataherald
-
-
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
A 43-year-old La Crosse man is being held in the La Crosse County Jail on a $50,000 cash bond after he allegedly fled police Feb. 3 with a sub…
A 23-year-old La Crosse man is being held in the La Crosse County Jail after being accused of sexually assaulting a woman in the city.
A 43-year-old La Crosse man being held in the La Crosse County Jail on drug trafficking charges faces new charges in an unrelated theft from l…
A 36-year-old La Crosse man has been charged in La Crosse County Circuit Court after he was accused of stealing a vehicle parked at Viterbo Un…
A 24-year-old La Crosse man was charged Tuesday in La Crosse County Circuit Court after being accused of stealing a vehicle Feb. 4 and crashin…