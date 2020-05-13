You are the owner of this article.
5 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in La Crosse County
From the The pandemic hits home: Keep up with the latest La Crosse area news on COVID-19 series

The La Crosse County Health Department reported a daily record of five new lab confirmed COVID-19 cases Wednesday, bringing the total to 40.

Few details were released about the new patients, though three are connected with a previous case, and the other two are being investigated for the source of infection. 

Of the 40 cases, 32 patients are considered recovered, and one is being hospitalized. There have been no deaths in the county attributed to the virus. The total negative tests are at 3,021, an increase of 112 since Tuesday.

On a state level, there are 10,902 confirmed positive cases and 117,111 negative. Hospitalizations due to the virus are at 1,908, and there have been 421 deaths.

The La Crosse County Health Department reminds residents to practice sanitation, hand washing and social distancing, and to wear a face covering in public places. 

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

